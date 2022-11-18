Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market is Projected to Reach US$ 58.52 Billion in 2028

Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 58.52 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the ophthalmic pharmaceutical drugs market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The increasing prevalence of eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and macular degeneration.

The rise in the geriatric population, growth in demand for ophthalmic drugs, and a surge in investment in R&D activities by various healthcare companies

An increase in awareness about healthcare to prevent the risk of eye diseases, a rise in demand for ophthalmic drugs, and growing initiatives are taken by the government for the development & manufacturing of different combinations of ophthalmic drugs.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs),

(Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), By Class Type ( Antiallergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, Anti-inflammatory [Nonsteroidal Drugs, Steroidal Drugs], Antiglaucoma, Others),

Antiallergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, Anti-inflammatory [Nonsteroidal Drugs, Steroidal Drugs], Antiglaucoma, Others), By Disease Type ( Dry Eye, Eye Allergy, Glaucoma, Eye Infection, Retinal Disorders [Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Others], Uveitis, Others),

Dry Eye, Eye Allergy, Glaucoma, Eye Infection, Retinal Disorders [Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Others], Uveitis, Others), By Dosage Type ( Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye Drops, Ointments),

Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye Drops, Ointments), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market has been segmented into (Prescription Drugs, and OTC Drugs). The Prescription Drugs segment accounted for a revenue share of nearly 60% in 2021.

Market Trends by Class Type

The ophthalmic pharmaceutical drugs market is classified into antiallergy, anti-VEGF agents, anti-inflammatory antiglaucoma, and others. The Anti-VEGF Agents segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 31.0% in 2021 and is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast timeline. This is mainly attributed to the growing adoption rate and large presence of global industry players with extensive product portfolios. The segment growth is propelled by robust commercial performances of Avastin (bevacizumab), Lucentis (ranibizumab), and Macugen (pegaptanib), which bolsters the segment growth.

Market Trends by Disease Type

The market has been segmented into (Dry Eye, Eye Allergy, Glaucoma, Eye Infection, Retinal Disorders [Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Others], Uveitis, and Others). The Retinal Disorders segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 33.0% in 2021.

Market Trends by Dosage Type

The market has been segmented into (Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye Drops, and Ointments). The Eye Drops segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 34.0% in 2021.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market accounted for a revenue share of more than 39.5% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years. This is mainly ascribed to a surge in the number of cataract surgeries performed, high consumer awareness, the presence of excellent healthcare infrastructure, the large presence of a majority of major players, and a rise in government intervention for the prevention of visual impairment, thereby proliferating the regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc) (US)

Alcon Inc. (Switzerland)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Canada)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc.) (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics) (Israel).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

