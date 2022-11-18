IDEX Biometrics - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 December 2022

/EIN News/ -- IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Friday 9 December 2022 at 12.00 hours CET. The meeting will be held as an online (digital) meeting.

Key agenda items:

- Private Placement; Issuance of Tranche 2 Shares and amendment of articles of association

- Authorization to the Board to issue new shares in private placements

- Authorization to the Board to issue new shares in rights issues

The notice with attendance form has been sent to the shareholders today by post or electronic investor communications as applicable, and is also enclosed in pdf file (link).

Notice in English:

3098 Idex EGM Notice ENG_web B



Notice in Norwegian:

3098 Idex EGM Notice NOR_web B



The notice of the extraordinary general meeting is available at the company’s web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 18 November 2022 at 15:40 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Attachments