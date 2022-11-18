IDEX - Disclosure of holding 18 Nov 2022

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of the shareholder mentioned below. IDEX disclosed on 16 November 2022 that it had conducted a private placement of 150 million new shares in IDEX. Tranche 1 of the private placement amounted to 101,254,865 shares. In connection with the private placement, the managers of the private placement, IDEX and certain existing shareholders entered into a share lending agreement.

On 18 November 2022, by execution of the share loan, Robert Keith has temporarily disposed of 32,000,000 shares in IDEX. The shares have been lent, not sold, and will be returned in due course. After the temporary disposal of shares, Mr. Keith and close relations hold 135,145,579 shares or rights to shares or 12.1% of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX, based on the share capital after completion of tranche 1 of the private placement.

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 18 November 2022 at 15:40 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.


