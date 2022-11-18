Cement Mixer Market Size Reached US$ 14.1 Billion in 2022 | (CAGR) of 3.26% | Caterpillar, Liebherr-International AG

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cement Mixer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028; the global cement mixer market size reached US$ 14.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.26% during 2023-2028.

A cement mixer is an equipment that homogeneously mixes cement, aggregate sand or gravel, and water to form concrete. Cement is a crucial component of construction, which is made by grinding together a mixture of clay and limestone and is widely used across the globe. A concrete mixer consists of a revolving drum and blade to mix the components and is available in a number of types and sizes. It helps save time and reduces the formation of cement lumps, which is why it is witnessing a significant demand across the globe. The cement mixers are available in batch and continuous in the market.

The rising construction of commercial and residential sectors across the globe represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth. The increasing trend of equipment leasing and rental across smaller firms has surged the sales of cement mixers, which is another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the governments of various nations are heavily investing in the development of smart cities and public infrastructure development, which is providing considerable trust to the market growth.

The burgeoning global population and rapid industrialization and urbanization are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the growing demand for cost-effective cement mixers has compelled the key market players to develop new generation cement mixers with smooth handling, higher payload, and low cleaning costs, which is boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Caterpillar

Liebherr-International AG

SANY GROUP

Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd

Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd

Henan Sanq Group Machinery Co., Ltd

Lino Sella World,

Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Terex Corporation,

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Diesel Mixer

Drum Rotating Mixer

Twin Shaft Mixer

Tilting Mixer

Non-Tilting Mixer

Market Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

