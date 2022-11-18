Cisive and IntelliCorp Named to HRO Today's 2022 Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screening Providers

Global background screening and compliance solutions provider Cisive and its mid-market division IntelliCorp were both recognized by HRO Today in the 2022 Baker's Dozen rankings of top Pre-Employment Screening Providers.

These rankings, based entirely on customer feedback through HRO Today's customer satisfaction survey, are the most respected and anticipated annual ranking of its kind in the HR industry.

"Cisive is excited to be ranked in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list for the sixth consecutive year alongside Intellicorp, our mid-market solutions division," said James Owens, Cisive President and CEO. "This recognition from our clients is invaluable to us, as they are the core of our business. Our team works every day to be a true partner in our clients' hiring processes. We provide a high-quality background screening experience, including top-notch client support."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings rank industry's best companies based exclusively on direct input from customers in HRO Today's customer satisfaction survey. Companies on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list are the "gold standard of HR service providers in a variety of categories, including Employee Screening, Employee Engagement, Talent Management Technology, and more. Employee Screening companies are ranked in Overall, Breadth of Service, Size of Deal, and Quality of Service for both Enterprise and Midsize companies.

About Cisive

Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address large enterprises' complex challenges and needs with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the sixth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2022 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities, and home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.

About IntelliCorp

IntelliCorp Records, Inc., is a provider of comprehensive background checks and employment screening solutions for businesses and nonprofit organizations. A Cisive company, IntelliCorp is accredited through the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). Clients benefit from industry-leading data, easy-to-use services, personalized customer service, and training and compliance education. IntelliCorp's customer-driven solutions and flexible system architecture allow for simple integration into multiple platforms. A robust operational framework and infrastructure of guiding principles and industry best practices demonstrate IntelliCorp's steadfast commitment to compliance with federal and state requirements pertaining to background screening. For more information, please visit http://www.intellicorp.net.

