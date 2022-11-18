Pediatric Vaccines Market is Expected to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Pediatric Vaccines Market was estimated at $21.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $36.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $21.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $36.4 Billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Technology, Type, Indication, and Region. Drivers Rising awareness regarding the benefits of vaccination in prevention of diseases Restraints Increasing cost of vaccines and low accessibility in remote areas Opportunities Surge in demand from the emerging markets



The outbreak of the pandemic impacted the supply chain, giving way to lower demand and higher inventory adjustments. This factor impacted the global pediatric vaccines market negatively.

However, the market has now got back on track.

The global pediatric vaccines market is analyzed across technology, type, indication, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on technology, the subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, and conjugate vaccines segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global pediatric vaccines market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the monovalent segment accounted for around four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The multivalent segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on indication, the pneumoccocal disease segment held nearly one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The human papilloma virus segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global pediatric vaccines market report include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi Aventis, Novavax, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and CSL Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



