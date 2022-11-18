Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,686 in the last 365 days.

International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings On January 31, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper IP will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on  Tuesday, January 31, 2023 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

The company is also announcing earnings dates for the remainder of 2023:

  • First-Quarter, April 27, 2023
  • Second-Quarter, July 27, 2023
  • Third-Quarter, October 26, 2023

About International Paper
International Paper IP is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-on-january-31-2023-301682313.html

SOURCE International Paper

You just read:

International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings On January 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.