Regional and School Tournaments Take Center Stage During Dubai Esports Festival

The Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2022, hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner, du launched three tournaments with the intention of developing the esports community across the region on a grassroots level.

School Tournament: Minecraft Esports Schools Clash

The Dubai Esports Festival launched the official Minecraft Esports Schools Clash (MESC2022) tournament for the first time in the region with over 600 participating students across 12 schools from Dubai since October 24th. Competing live on stage during GameExpo, Team Emerald from GEMS Wellington Silicon Oasis School were crowned tournament champions and team Modern Minecrafters from GEMS Modern Academy finished second on November 10th.

Regional Tournament – Online Tournament: Gamers HUB ME Tournament

Powered by Gamers Hub Media Events and sponsored by MORRGOX & AOC Gaming, the regional online tournaments took place between 6th – 9th November with a prize pool of AED 22,000 as players competed across a range of popular game titles – Fortnite, Brawl Stars, FIFA23, Valorant and Rocket League across multiple platforms. Nearly 1,800 gamers registered to compete, which were live-streamed for fans to watch.

Regional Tournament – Mobile: Honor of Kings Tournament

The first Honor of Kings regional LAN tournament in Dubai took place over two days and saw RTG Esports being crowned tournament champions and NASR Esports coming in second place. Nine of the region's best esports teams participated on 12th - 13th November during GameExpo with a prize pool worth USD 25,000.

