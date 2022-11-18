The AZEK® Company Announces December 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today that CEO Jesse Singh and CFO Peter Clifford will participate in the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Location: Palm Beach, FL

Presentation: 8:00am ET



4th Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Location: New York, NY



BMO 2022 Growth & ESG Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Location: Virtual

Presentation: 1:00pm ET

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK's portfolio are made from up to approximately 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

