South 8 Technologies Welcomes Intellectual Property Expert to its Board of Directors

Andrew Filler brings decades of legal, business, licensing and IP experience to South 8 Technologies' board.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South 8 Technologies, the San Diego cleantech company innovating liquefied gas electrolytes (LiGas®) for the next generation of safer and high-performing lithium-ion batteries, welcomes intellectual property expert Andrew Filler to its board of directors.

Filler is a Partner and General Counsel of Sherpa Technology Group, an IP consultancy for major brands, and has served as Vice President of Intellectual Property for Nanosys, a leader in nanotechnology materials for the display industry. He brings more than 25 years of intellectual property management, legal and business experience and expertise to South 8's growing business.

"Andrew brings critical expertise to our board," said Cyrus Rustomji, CEO and co-founder of South 8 Technologies. "His experience in advanced materials commercialization and intellectual property protection and strategy will be an enormous asset as we accelerate our technology to market."

To date, South 8 has an IP portfolio of seven U.S. patents protecting the company's electrochemical energy storage innovations.

"I'm honored to join and support the South 8 team as they pioneer new and improved energy solutions," said Filler. "South 8's liquefied gas innovation is an exciting solution to the safety and performance issues that constrain lithium-ion batteries. I look forward to working with South 8 to find customer solutions to apply LiGas to improve their own products and help the planet electrify more efficiently and safely."

Filler graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Cornell University, holds a J.D. magna cum laude from the University of San Francisco Law School and was named one of the top corporate IP attorneys in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Filler joins Board Directors Rick Cooper, a serial cleantech entrepreneur; Jimmy Kan, a Partner with South 8 lead investors Anzu Partners; South 8 Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Jungwoo Lee; and South 8 CEO and Co-Founder Rustomji.

About South 8 Technologies

South 8 Technologies, Inc. has developed a novel liquefied gas electrolyte product, LiGas®, to power the next generation of lithium-ion batteries and advance the world's clean energy future. The venture-backed cleantech company's Series A round of $12 million was led by Anzu Partners with participation from LG Ventures, Shell Ventures, Foothill Ventures, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso.

For more information about South 8 Technologies, visit http://www.south8technologies.com

