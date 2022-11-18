Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,747 in the last 365 days.

Taylor County man pays $23,000 for manure, water pollution violations   

DES MOINES – A Taylor County man has agreed to pay $23,000 in penalties and build a manure structure, through a settlement with Attorney General Tom Miller.  The state had alleged that Steven Kerns committed a series of water pollution, manure management and composting violations at two hog feeding operations in Taylor and Ringgold counties.    

Kerns, who owns and operates a confinement feeding operation in Taylor County and a joint confinement feeding operation and open feedlot operation in Ringgold County, settled the case through a consent decree approved Oct. 31 by District Court Judge Patrick Greenwood.   

The consent decree resolves an October 2019 environmental referral from Iowa’s Environmental Protection Commission to Miller’s office. The lawsuit alleged Kerns violated previous Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative consent orders, failed to contain manure produced at animal feeding lots, failed to report manure releases, violated regulations related to composting dead animals, and violated state water quality laws.  

According to the lawsuit, Kerns failed to construct an unformed manure storage structure on his Taylor County facility as agreed to in a March 2017 administrative consent order with the DNR and also failed to pay an agreed to late penalty.  

The lawsuit alleges several instances in which manure was not properly retained or disposed of and was released on Kerns’ properties in both Taylor and Ringgold counties, including one occasion where a DNR employee witnessed manure from Kerns’ west facility being discharged into a tributary. 

DNR collected samples of water downstream for laboratory testing from the facility, and the results showed chemical and biological levels consistent with manure discharge.   

Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that Kerns violated state composting laws when he failed to properly maintain an adequate base later and cover material around farm animal carcasses located on his Ringgold County property.  

Kern, according to the agreement, admits to the violations and has since built a structure to comply with manure laws and paid a $23,000 civil penalty.  

  

 

 

You just read:

Taylor County man pays $23,000 for manure, water pollution violations   

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.