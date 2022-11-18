Silanes Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4.31 Billion in 2028

The Silanes Market is expected to reach US$ 4.31 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Silanes Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the silanes market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rapid growth in the construction industry in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific

Shifting preference of consumers toward solar energy.

The growing electronic industry.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Silanes Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Halosilanes/Hydride Functional Silanes and Organofunctional Silanes),

(Halosilanes/Hydride Functional Silanes and Organofunctional Silanes), By Application Type (Fiberglass & Mineral Wool, Paints & Coatings, Polyolefin Compounds, Adhesives & Sealants, Sol-gel System, Fillers & Pigments, Foundry & Foundry Resins, Silicones, and Others),

(Fiberglass & Mineral Wool, Paints & Coatings, Polyolefin Compounds, Adhesives & Sealants, Sol-gel System, Fillers & Pigments, Foundry & Foundry Resins, Silicones, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Silanes Market Insights



Market Trends by Type

Organofunctional Silanes are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.1% of the market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the market is segmented as halosilanes/hydride functional silanes and organofunctional silanes. The Organofunctional Silanes segment is driven due to their widespread application in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

Market Trends by Application Type

Fiberglass & Mineral Wool is estimated to witness strong growth in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as fiberglass & mineral wool, paints & coatings, polyolefin compounds, adhesives & sealants, sol-gel systems, fillers & pigments, foundry & foundry resins, silicones, and others. Fiberglass & Mineral Wool segment is driven due to the growing product demand in various end-use industries and the excellent properties offered by it.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the silanes market owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region during the forecast period.

Factors such as the widespread application of the product as adhesives, sealants, and paints & coatings, increasing R&D activities in the electronic industry, and shifting preference towards unconventional energy sources in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan are further expected to boost the regional market’s growth over the forecast period.

North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Silanes Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Air Liquide S.A.

Dow Corning Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Gantrade Corporation

Gelest, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Inc.

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd.

ONICHEM

Qufu Chenguang Chemical Co. Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the silanes Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

