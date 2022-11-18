Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1,733.42 Million by 2028, Globally, at 19.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The demand for viral vector-based vaccines against infectious diseases is growing in tandem with the ongoing paradigm shift in the treatment of multiple life-threatening diseases through novel therapies. As a result of the increased use of viral vectors and plasmid DNA in the R&D of novel therapies, the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market and the Production of plasmid DNA are driving market growth.

"Viral Vector Manufacturing Market" By Type (Retroviral Vectors, Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors, and Others), By Application (Gene Therapy and Vaccinology Development), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 424.02 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,733.42 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Overview

Viruses are infectious organisms that can only exist if they are housed inside a living cell. In many genetic, vaccination, and molecular biology applications, viral vectors are created to deliver genetic materials into the target cells. Additionally, viral vectors are used to explore a variety of therapeutic fields. Utilizing viruses and cell cultures from animals or insects, viral vectors are produced.

The growing global burden of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders is increasing in several countries, acting as the market's primary driver. The prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases is rising, as is the number of viral vector clinical trials and the availability of funding for the development of gene therapies. The viral vector manufacturing market is expanding significantly due to an increase in the availability of products based on gene therapy.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Novasep, Brammer Bio, Lonza, Cobra Biologics, Oxford Biomedica, Finvector Vision Therapies, Merck KGaA, Spark Therapeutics, uniQure, and Merck.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, By Type Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors Retroviral Vectors Adenoviral Vectors Others



Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, By Application Gene Therapy Vaccinology Development



Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



