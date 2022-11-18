Wilsonart Expands Partnership with Rugby ABP to Serve New Mexico

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart , a world-leading engineered surfaces company, today announced that Rugby ABP (Rugby Architectural Building Products) has been named the new exclusive wholesale distributor for Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces in the New Mexico market. The expanded partnership will take effect January 1, 2023, and position Rugby ABP as the sole distributor of full-line Wilsonart® products in the market.



Rugby ABP is a full-line wholesale distributor of specialty building products with roots going back to 1871. Its primary business is the wholesale distribution of non-structural and decorative architectural grade building products. Its customers produce end products for diverse interior environments, including commercial, industrial, retail, residential and institutional markets.

"We are pleased to expand our product offering in Albuquerque, NM. Rugby ABP's local commitment to the New Mexico market continues to grow, and we are excited to be offering Wilsonart products as part of our continued investment in servicing customers in New Mexico," said Drew Dickinson, president of Rugby ABP.

Rugby ABP will distribute Wilsonart products from their Albuquerque location. This location will be the exclusive source for Wilsonart products in the New Mexico market. Rugby ABP currently distributes Wilsonart products in Arizona, Texas, New York and Florida.

"The expansion of the Rugby ABP and Wilsonart relationship in this market will demonstrate our collective commitment to best-in-class service and superior surfacing options to the industry and customers," said Kief Mlay, director of sales for Wilsonart. "Having a single source distributor with local inventory of all Wilsonart products will provide customers with the best options to meet their needs."

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

About Rugby ABP

Headquartered in Concord, NH, with over $500 million in annual revenues, Rugby's 700 employees serve over 30,000 customers across the United States. Our geographic footprint covers 41 states, serviced by 31 facilities, a fleet of over 100 trucks, and a sales force of 170 knowledgeable professionals. To more efficiently serve its diverse markets, Rugby operates two distinct distribution channels:

The Distribution Group: 26 Regional Distribution Centers place large, diverse material inventories close to our customers. The product offering varies by region but generally includes TFL, hardwood plywood, composite panels, solid surface materials, countertops, high-pressure laminates, hardwood lumber, cabinet hardware, moldings, and industrial wood coatings. To meet the specialized needs of the local customer base, many locations offer value-added support services that include: Pre-hanging of interior and exterior doors and windows, post-formed countertop fabrication, laminated panels, custom hardwood molding, hardwood lumber ripping and facing.

The Door and Window Group: 5 Door, Window and Millwork facilities provide fabrication and pre-hanging services of interior and exterior doors and windows. These facilities distribute a wide range of accessories for the door and window market.