President Phúc meets US VP Kamala Harris on the sideline of APEC

VIETNAM, November 18 - BANGKOK — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday met US Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok.

Expressing their delight at the strong growth of the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership, they said that bilateral ties have a solid foundation and comprehensive and substantive cooperation across all fields, especially economy and trade.

President Phúc stated the US is an important partner and hoped their relations become even more substantive and stable.

He took the occasion to invite US President Joe Biden to visit Việt Nam. He said he welcomes the upcoming phone talks between the General Secretary of the Communist Party, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and the US leader.

Praising the large volume of COVID-19 vaccines sent to Việt Nam from the US, the State leader congratulated the US on being the host of APEC next year. Việt Nam will actively coordinate with the US to ensure a successful APEC year, he stated.

Lauding Harris's role in fostering the relations, Phúc invited her to revisit Việt Nam.

Harris said the US values and hopes to further relations with Việt Nam for mutual benefit and positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNS

