Việt Nam, Thailand hold 4th defence dialogue

VIETNAM, November 18 -  

BANGKOK — The 4th Việt Nam-Thailand defence dialogue took place in Bangkok on Thursday under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Defence Ministry General Sanitchanok Sangkachan.

The sides concurred that based on the sound relations shared between Việt Nam and Thailand, the bilateral defence cooperation is growing with trust and practical outcomes, particularly regarding delegation exchange, promotion of dialogue mechanisms, military cooperation, young officer exchange, and human resources training.   

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the countries’ strategic partnership next year, they affirmed to further fortify the trustful collaboration, making it truly a key pillar of the Việt Nam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership.

Apart from the above fields, their joint works will focus on boosting cyber security and defence industry.

The sides noted they will push for the early signing and implementation of a cooperation agreement between the Việt Nam Coast Guard and Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, and consider to expand engagements in the prevention of transnational crime and terrorism.

They agreed to continue to actively consult and support each other within the ASEAN military-defence framework and maintain the bloc's common stance on regional and international security issues, and to support multilateral initiatives and activities organised by the ministries in the near future.

Concerning the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Việt Nam) matters, they stated they will work closely together in maintaining ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality in the regional security architecture, and promoting dialogue and cooperation among member countries as well as external partners for peace and stability in the region and the world. — VNS

 

