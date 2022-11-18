Dermatology Center of Dallas Partners with PhyNet Dermatology
New affiliation is first in TexasFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is proud to announce its latest affiliation with the Dermatology Center of Dallas (“the Practice”). The Practice is owned by Peter D. Hino, M.D., an award-winning physician with more than 33 years of experience and listed as a Best Doctor in the DFW Metroplex since 2001. Under the new relationship, Dermatology Center of Dallas joins the PhyNet Dermatology network and will take advantage of PhyNet’s operational expertise, enabling more direct patient interaction for Dr. Hino.
“Dr. Hino is highly skilled and has an excellent reputation in the Dallas market. In addition to best-in-class quality care, the Practice also provides the latest advancements and highest-quality dermatology treatments to its patients. We are very selective and intentional about our affiliations, and this Practice is an excellent addition to the PhyNet Dermatology family. We look forward to more expansion in Texas as we continue to grow,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “The relationship with Dr. Hino and his staff enables us to provide administrative support and backing, freeing his team to focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”
The affiliation with the Dermatology Center of Dallas expands the PhyNet Dermatology network of managed practices into the state of Texas, making it the 17th state with more than 110 locations across the country.
Dr. Hino and his staff look forward to continuing to provide excellent quality care while also making their patients’ visits as convenient and smooth as possible. “My team and I enjoy helping our patients determine their best skin treatment plan to achieve healthy and rejuvenated skin, so they look and feel their best,” commented Dr. Hino. Dermatology Center of Dallas consists of two board-certified dermatologists, Peter D. Hino, M.D. and Jeri Beth Foshee, M.D., as well as Candace Fortson, a specially trained and licensed aesthetician with 30 years of experience. The Practice is also adding a new provider in January 2023.
For more information about Dr. Hino and his staff, please visit www.dermcenterofdallas.com.
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 225 network providers at more than 110 locations in 17 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.
