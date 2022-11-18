With A CAGR of 20.3%, Market Share of Hybrid Drones In North America Is Anticipated to Reach ~30.1% By 2033| Report Fact.MR

Increase in the Demand of Hybrid Drones in Construction Industry to Elevate Market Growth

The advanced image processing capabilities of drones help monitor weather changes in real time. As a result, weather patterns can be tracked as they develop. For example, autonomous yachts operating as drones can collect marine and atmospheric data from the sea surface and use it to predict weather trends and patterns.

As global attention shifts to climate change, stakeholders are embracing new types of software and technology used in drones (drone motors, drone batteries, etc.) that are revolutionizing the drone business. As a result, the sales of hybrid drone is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period as hybrid drones become more and more sophisticated in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market valuation of hybrid drone is projected to reach US$ 54,662.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. The market witnessed 14.2 % CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

% CAGR between 2018 and 2022. Military hybrid drone in end use segment dominates the market with 68 % market share in 2023.

% market share in 2023. Under application, filming and photography dominates the market and are valued at US$ 2,104.4 million in 2023.

in 2023. Based on region, demand for hybrid drone expected to increase at CAGR of 21.4% in East Asia during the forecast period.



Market Development

Future building drones are becoming more and more common in the construction industry. Building managers can scan construction sites with high-tech photography and track activities using drones throughout the construction lifecycle, which will help them complete projects more quickly and operate at optimal efficiency.

The drone industry will receive a much-needed boost due to the rising popularity of business and commercial models that use drone technology, enabling all parties to increase operational effectiveness. These elements can aid in the expansion of the global hybrid drone market over the anticipated time frame.

Key Companies Profiled Hybrid Drone Market –

DJI

Parrot SA

3D Robotics Inc.

PrecisionHawk

AeroVironment

DroneDeploy

Airware

Trimble UAS

VDOS Global

Hoovy LLC

Zerotech

AscTec

Xaircraft

Latitude Engineering

ComQuest Ventures



Segmentation of Hybrid Drone Industry Research



By Range : Less than 20 Km 20-80 Km 80-140 Km More than 140 Km

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Direct to customer Third Party Online Offline Sales Modern Trade Channels Electronic Stores Franchised Store Independent Stores Others

By End Use : Civil Commercial Military

By Application : Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hybrid drone market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Range, (Less than 20 Km, 20-80 Km, 80-140 Km, More than 140 Km), , Sales Channel, (online sales, (direct to customer, third party) online, offline sales, modern trade channels, (electronic stores, franchised store, independent stores, others)), End Use (civil, commercial, military), Application (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

