Learn the Art of Managing Managers With the New Book The Managerial Leadership Journey by Julian Chapman

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lack of clarity, accountability, and authority can impact businesses in so many ways, and the way people work might help them realize the strategy, or get in the way of it. Most managers don't even know what the strategy really is and how to get there. All of this confusion and discord can be traced to a lack of managerial leadership. The art of managing managers has been lost to the need to be seen as "being busy." This is made doubly difficult with newly remote workforces and dispersed teams. Based on experiences from working with many large and small companies, and a 30-year career as a senior military officer, Julian Chapman demonstrates the power of managerial leadership to address and cure the root causes of the pain felt in organizations and create great places to work in his new book The Managerial Leadership Journey: An Unconventional Business Pursuit.

This pragmatic approach pulls no punches and shows the ongoing path to a workplace where employees at all levels have clarity of role, purpose, accountabilities and authorities. The self-assessments and tools inside will help the readers sort out the work ahead of them. It will show managers the value of thinking before acting, proper planning, working at the right level and holding people accountable. It introduces the power of the Enlightened Leader and Engaged Manager who confidently and continuously build their teams with an approach of authenticity, transformation and servitude.

"A fresh perspective to the interplay between the completion of tasks and the importance of inspiring people, both led by clear strategy." - Michael Read, President, Church & Dwight

Chart the course and explore the system. The path is proven, and spans entire careers. The Managerial Leadership Journey shows the readers the map to a better workplace. A Great Place to work is possible.

International Best-selling Author Julian Chapman has over three decades of experience engaging teams and organizations, from small groups to thousands of employees, building their leadership capability. His leadership knowledge is augmented by his 30+ year "second" career as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces from which he retired in 2014 at the rank of Brigadier-General. He joined Forrest & Company in 2002, taking over as President of the company in 2015.

Known as a pioneer of thinking in the workplace, Julian helps teams solve problems through effective thinking. His thoughts on leadership, organizational development, and accountability have been published in HR Reporter Magazine, CPA Bottom Line Newspaper, and HR Professional magazine.

Julian holds a BA from the University of Toronto. He is a graduate of the Canadian Army Command and Staff College, the Canadian Forces College, and an alumnus of the U.S. Army War College.

