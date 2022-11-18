CMUV Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- EL CENTRO, CA, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 4th Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record on December 8, 2022.
Jon A. Edney 7603521889 mediarelations@yourcvb.com
