A New Life in a New Land Takes New Book
A success story of a courageous young womanCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming 2 America is a biography about the late Agnes Akinyemi, an African immigrant, written by her husband, Dr. John Akinyemi. The story follows the journey of a fifteen-year-old Agnes, a young African girl immigrating to the United States of America, hoping to find opportunities for success. She found her first chance when she started her education, finishing both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She eventually came to find employment at a research lab in Maryland. She had married her husband and mothered two children, Adedoyin and Olutobi Akinyemi.
The writer, more than eighty years old, is Dr. John Akinyemi, the son of methodist educators Joseph and Marion Akinyemi. He was a brother to eight siblings. Born and raised in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, Nigeria, he was taught and nurtured by his God-fearing parents to trust in and be guided by God. He studied in methodist schools until he graduated high school in 1960 from Methodist Boys High School in Lagos. He migrated to the United States in 1963 where he studied at Aurora University, Illinois. He also met his future wife and the subject of his biography at university. He earned four different degrees in his academic career, majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry for his bachelor’s degree at Aurora University, a master’s degree at Northern Illinois University, a Ph.D. earned at Howard University, and a Master of Public Health degree at the Bloomberg Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health.
Dr. Akinyemi retired in 2006 after having worked for the US Federal Government for twenty-seven years. He has a number of hobbies. Aside from writing, he also likes to dance, sing, and garden. From his two adult children, he has two grandchildren, Isaiah Akinyemi and Joshua Skipper.
