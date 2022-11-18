There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,689 in the last 365 days.
Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Halifax, Canada
November 18, 2022, 13:32 GMT
Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Halifax, Canada on November 18-20 to participate in the Halifax International Security Forum. Under Secretary Jenkins will promote the United States’ leadership in international arms control, nonproliferation, and disarmament. The Under Secretary will also hold meetings with foreign counterparts, including with female senior military officers across the NATO Alliance.
