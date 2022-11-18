Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,689 in the last 365 days.

Appointment of Chris Dodd as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas

Senator Chris Dodd will serve as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, following up on his role as Special Advisor for the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June.  Senator Dodd will help advance the implementation of key initiatives President Biden announced at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, spanning economic cooperation, migration, health, human rights, food security, as well as other priorities. He will also support the work currently being done by Vice President Harris, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, USAID, and others. Additionally, he will support preparations for the upcoming Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver in April 2023.

In his decades as a dedicated public servant, starting as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic and through his time on the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Senator Dodd has built trust with many of our partners in the Western Hemisphere. He is uniquely qualified to continue delivering the message President Biden conveyed at the Summit of the Americas, namely that countries in the hemisphere must tackle our shared challenges together, in a coordinated manner, to build a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future for the people of the Americas.

You just read:

Appointment of Chris Dodd as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.