Manelusi pays final farewell visit to RCCC inmates

Block 2 C-Wing inmates presented their farewell song during the outgoing commissioner final visit

Outgoing commissioner Gabriel Manelusi deliver his farewell remarks to female inmates

Inmates at Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC) yesterday received a final courtesy visit from the outgoing Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi.

The farewell visit was purposely to inform correctional inmates at RCCC about his departure as the Commissioner of CSSI by the end of this month.

In his farewell remarks, Gabriel Manelusi posed a question for inmates to think about, “as humans. who fully obey the ten (10) commandments?”

Outgoing commissioner Manelusi said because of our sins, God sent his son Jesus to die for the forgiveness of our sins and for us to have faith in what his son Jesus has done for us.

The inmate representative from Block five within RCCC said that it was a very hard day for him to say farewell to someone like Gabriel Manelusi.

“Today is a very day for me because we have to say farewell to someone who in my mind, is the way a leader should be like,” said the inmate.

“If I was to describe Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi, I would say he is a very honourable man, a very honourable officer and it is a quality that is very hard to find in the disciplined services today”

Inmate used the example of Gabriel Manelusi as the kind of person one would trust in any given situation because of the honour and loyalty he has.

“I wish you and your family well in your future endeavour, and on behalf of the inmates we thank you and especially your family for the years you have all endured with us to ensure the standards are kept at CSSI”

The outgoing Commissioner wishes inmates every success in their behavioural rehabilitation and social reintegration in their communities.

-CSSI Press