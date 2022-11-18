Healthcare EDI Market Revenue, Future Opportunities and Booming Growth | Optum, Dell Technologies, General Electric
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is the software which is used for transfer of data among various healthcare providers and payers via computer systems. User can process and track claims through the entire billing cycle through EDI service. These software can reduce the healthcare cost and also replace the paper-based transaction with standard electronic transaction.
The Healthcare EDI market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
⏩ Major Key players in this Market:
◘ Optum Inc.,
◘ Dell Technologies Inc.,
◘ General Electric Company,
◘ Emdeon Inc.,
◘ The SSI Group, LLC,
◘ ZirMed, Inc.,
◘ Tallan, Inc.,
◘ Quadax,
◘ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
⏩ Drivers & Trends:
Growing trend of digitalization is a prime factor driving growth of the healthcare EDI market. Increasing adoption of EDI facilities to improve financial performance and increase profitability for healthcare providers and payers is again fostering market growth.
Continuous launch of new product by key players is also expected to augment market growth. For instance, in February 2021, EdiFabric, the developer of multi-platform B2B, Healthcare, and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) file translation and validation software, today announced the official release of EdiFabric 10.1 that adds support for the international health standards HL7 and NCPDP.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of patient data has increased globally due to increase in number of patients visiting healthcare facilities on a daily basis. Due to lockdowns and restrictions related to social distancing many healthcare facilities have adopted healthcare EDI solutions that help in exchanging patient data between healthcare providers and payers. Thus, the market of healthcare EDI has witnessed sharp growth during Covid-19 pandemic.
⏩ Healthcare EDI Market Segmentation:
On the basis of component:
◘ Services
◘ Solutions
On the basis of delivery mode:
◘ Web & Cloud-based EDI
◘ EDI VAN
◘ Point-to-Point EDI
◘ Mobile EDI
On the basis of transaction type:
◘ Claims Management
◘ Claims Submission
◘ Claim Status
◘ Eligibility Verification
◘ Payment Remittance
◘ Referral Certification & Authorization
◘ Claim Payments
◘ Others
◘ Healthcare Supply Chain
⏩ Regional Outlook:
The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Healthcare EDI. Due to increased Healthcare EDI expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Healthcare EDI market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.
⏩ Method of Research:
The market research team examined the Global Healthcare EDI Market demand using Porter's Five Force Model for the period 2022-2028. A complete SWOT analysis is also performed to assist the reader in making better informed conclusions about the Global Healthcare EDI Market demand. We collected data from both primary and secondary sources. In addition, the data analysts employed publicly available tools like as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers to conduct a complete examination of the market. The approach to analysis reflects the purpose of evaluating it against a variety of indicators in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.
⏩ Report Includes:
• An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Healthcare EDI.
• Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2022 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.
• The worldwide Healthcare EDI market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Healthcare EDI type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.
• Highlights of the industry's market potential for Healthcare EDI, emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations
• COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Healthcare EDI specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.
• Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.
• Review of patents granted for Healthcare EDI, and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.
• Company profiles of the the world's leading global players are Optum Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Emdeon Inc., The SSI Group, LLC, ZirMed, Inc., Tallan, Inc., Quadax, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
⏩ Table of Contents with Major Points:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Healthcare EDI Market, by Region, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Healthcare EDI Market, by Type, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Healthcare EDI Market, by Application, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Healthcare EDI Market, by Verticles, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
2. Global Healthcare EDI Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
3. Global Healthcare EDI Market Dynamics
3.1. Healthcare EDI Market Impact Analysis (2022-2028)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
4. Global Healthcare EDI Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2022-2028)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
5. Global Healthcare EDI Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Healthcare EDI Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Healthcare EDI Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
5.4. Healthcare EDI Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6. Global Healthcare EDI Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Healthcare EDI Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Healthcare EDI Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
6.4. Healthcare EDI Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Others
7. Global Healthcare EDI Market, by Verticles
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Healthcare EDI Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Healthcare EDI Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2022-2028 (USD Billion)
7.4. Healthcare EDI Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8. Global Healthcare EDI Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Healthcare EDI Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Healthcare EDI Market
8.3. Europe Healthcare EDI Market Snapshot
8.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare EDI Market Snapshot
8.5. Latin America Healthcare EDI Market Snapshot
8.6. Rest of The World Healthcare EDI Market
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Keyplayer1
9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
