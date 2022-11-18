(Video) Iran uprising continues as protesters escalate targeting of regime sites
The uprising in Iran is now on its 64th day on Friday following three days of intense clashes as protesters have been targeting regime sites across the country. This includes measures by protesters against the offices of the local rep. of Ali Khamenei.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 231 cities. Over 600 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).
Friday’s protests began with protests rallies at the funerals of civilians killed by security forces in recent days. In Izeh, a large crowd gathered at the funeral of Kian Peerfalak, a ten-year-old child shot and killed by security forces on Wednesday.
Initial reports on Thursday indicated merchants continuing their strikes for the third day in Tehran and at least 15 other cities. The famous bazaars of Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz were all on strike.
Bukan reported that protesters in the streets were establishing roadblocks and taking control of their area as unrest continued in this city of northwest Iran.
This includes measures by protesters against offices of local representatives of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, so-called “seminaries” used by the regime to spread their ideology of hate and misogyny, local offices of members of the regime’s Majlis (parliament), sites of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the paramilitary Basij, attacking security units and forcing them to flee while torching their vehicles and motorcycles.
Security buildings in many cities across the country, especially in Kurdish areas, have fallen into the locals’ hands.
The ceremony turned into a mass protest rally. Protesters were chanting, “Death to Khamenei!” calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime.
In Mahabad, people gathered at the funeral of Azad Hosseinpour, another youth killed by security forces. The mourners held protest rallies, in which they reiterated the values that have been underlined by the people’s revolution, which are freedom and equality.
The protesters were chanting, “Kurds, Baluchis, Azeris; Freedom and equality!” sending a message of national solidarity in contrast to the regime’s goal to divide the people across ethnic and religious lines.
In Tabriz, a large crowd gathered at the funeral of Aylar Haghi, another victim of the regime’s brutality. The ceremony turned into a massive protest rally, with protesters chanting, “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”
The protesters also vowed to continue the path of Aylar and other protesters murdered by the regime’s repressive forces. “We are all Aylar and we’ll fight to the end!” the protesters were chanting.
In recent days, protesters have been increasing their attacks on the offices of Majlis members who recently called for the execution of all protesters arrested in the ongoing protests and uprising across the country.
This has sparked outrage among protesters and many people across the country are taking their anger against the Majlis members’ offices and sending messages that their actions will not go unpunished.
Thursday saw more unprecedented strikes by merchants in Tehran and dozens of cities across the country for the third consecutive day.
Protesters throughout Iran are specifically voicing their intentions to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and this is evident in the nationwide slogans of: “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” and “This is no longer a protest; this is the sound of a revolution!”
Initial reports on Thursday indicated merchants continuing their strikes for a third consecutive day in Tehran and at least 15 other cities. The famous bazaars of Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz were all on strike.
Other cities where strikes had been reported included Ilam, Rask, Surak, Qazvin, Bandar Abbas, Gorgan, Kamyaran, Marivan, Javanrud, Ravansar, and Khorramabad.
Activists in Bukan were reporting that protesters in the streets were establishing roadblocks and taking control of their districts as unrest continued in this city of northwest Iran.
The city witnessed some very fierce reports from the morning hours. Security forces opened fire on protesters and locals report that at least one person had been killed, with some local activists reporting up to four dead.
Unrest was also reported in Sanandaj, where protesters established roadblocks and clashed with security forces.
Protests in Bukan continued late into the night, and protesters took control of several government buildings. In Sanandaj, clashes were intense between protesters and security forces dispatched to quell the demonstrations.
Other cities joined the protests throughout the day, including Mashhad, Arak, Bijar, Masal, Eyvanakey, Piranshahr, and Saqqez. In many cities, protesters resisted the regime’s repressive forces and targeted government buildings used by security forces and ruling authorities.
In Tehran, protests were reported in several districts, including Kianpars, Ekbatan, Narmak, Shahrak-e Gharb, Naziabad, Punak, Tehransar, Shahr-e Ziba, and Gisha. Protesters blocked streets and clashed with security forces, with the unrest continuing well into the night.
Fierce protests continued in several cities through the night, including Khomeyn, Dorud, Hamedan, Baghmalek, Isfahan, Qorveh, Mahabad, Dayyer, Fuladshahr, and Karaj.
Protesters lit fires in the streets, clashed with security forces by throwing stones, and blocked roads. Security forces continued to try to quell protests by opening fire and using teargas on civilians, but to no avail. Protesters set fire to regime centers and government buildings in response to the escalating repression.
Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi held an online conference with Irish MPs and Senators in Dublin focusing on how Iran is on the brink of change and the necessity for the international community to recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense and fight to overthrow the clerical regime.
“Our country is going through a period of transformation. A nationwide uprising for freedom, democracy, human rights, and equality has continued for two months. The clerical regime’s brutal crackdown on many martyrs and prisoners has failed to stop the uprising.
The Iranian people look forward to a democratic future. To achieve this goal, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) promotes a coalition of different political forces for unity, regime change, and democracy in Iran,” she said.
“Iran is on the brink of change. In addition to domestic suppression, the clerical regime wants to create this false impression that the mullahs’ regime has no alternative. Nevertheless, the Iranian people and their organized Resistance will bring about change.
Our people and resistance have three essential demands from the international community. Our people have bravely shown their resolve to topple the mullahs and know that no one will hand them freedom on a silver platter. It is time for the West to stand on the right side of history,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
November 16, 2022: Protests in Sanandaj, Shahrekord, Someh Sara, Shiraz, Fardis, Qaemshahr, Qazvin, Qom, Larestan, Lahijan, Mashhad, Mahabad, Hafshejan.