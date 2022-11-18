VVC - Warrant Exercise Proceed & Debt Settlement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the following:

Warrant Exercises

From October 1 to November 17, 2022, the Company received gross proceeds of $1.5 million pursuant to the exercise of Series AE and AA warrants. Shareholders holding Series AA warrants are reminded that these warrants expire on November 30, 2022.

Stockhouse Publishing

Pursuant to an arrangement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. in 2021, VVC is settling $15,000 of indebtedness by the issuance of 214,285 shares at the price of $0.07.

The Securities to be issued pursuant to this transaction will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions.

About VVC Resources

VVC is engaged in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer







For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041 E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 – Tel: 416-619-5304