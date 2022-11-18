NordLocker wins Cloud-Based Product of the Year at the Cyber Security Awards

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLocker , the advanced encrypted cloud storage provider, is proud to announce that the company has been recognized as the winner of the Cloud-Based Product of the Year category by the independent, UK-based Cyber Security Awards. The winning individuals, products, and companies are among the best in the information security industry.



“NordLocker secures files by encrypting them locally and storing them in the cloud for both consumers and businesses. It is a privilege to be recognized as the Cloud-Based Product of the year among such an impressive array of entries,” says Tomas Smalakys, CTO at NordLocker. “This award commemorates the hard work our team has put in to make NordLocker the best there is and serves as a testament to the key role encryption tools play in the cybersecurity market today.”

NordLocker was selected out of a list of influential companies and products from a range of cybersecurity categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, and Email Security.. The winning Cyber Security Awards selection showcases people and technologies that drive creativity and perform the best in cybersecurity solutions from across the globe.

All entries were evaluated by an independent board of judges with deep expertise in the cybersecurity industry. For the Cloud-Based Product of the Year category, the criteria for selection included – but were not limited to – an evaluation of the product’s unique selling point, evidence of benefits to the market, and thought leadership in the industry.

Just last year, NordLocker was also named the winner in the Consumer Encryption Solution of the Year category at the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker, part of Nord Security, is the world’s first end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. NordLocker is available for Windows and macOS, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com .

Contact:

Matas Duda

matas@nordsec.com