VYNE Therapeutics to Present at Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE, is scheduled to participate at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2022, and management will host investor meetings on December 1, 2022.

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
   
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Format: Company presentation
1x1 Meetings: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582698&tp_key=84bac10d55 
  a replay will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days, following the presentation

Please contact your Piper Sandler representative if you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting during the conference.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi), and access to a library of small molecule BET inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@VYNEtx.com

 


