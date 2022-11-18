Arthroscopy Devices Market To Reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.97%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Arthroscopy Devices Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global arthroscopy devices market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.97% during 2022-2027. Arthroscopy devices represent the various medical equipment and tools that are used to examine, visualize, and conduct therapeutic interventions inside several joints of the body. They are mainly utilized for the treatment of medical conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, tendonitis, osteoarthritis, and bone tumor. Commonly used devices during arthroscopy include implants, fluid management tools, radiofrequency systems, arthroscopes, visualization systems, etc. These instruments are usually attached with a small lens and are inserted into the body of the patient to examine the abnormalities and structures inside the joints. As a result, these devices find widespread applications in the arthroscopy of the hip, spine, ankle, shoulder, knee, elbow, wrist, and jaw.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market/requestsample
Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Trends:
The escalating prevalence of bone-related and musculoskeletal disorders is among the primary factors driving the arthroscopy devices market. In addition, the rising geriatric population across the globe that is more susceptible to such ailments and the increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) treatment procedures are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, various innovations in the field of sports medicine and the development of technologically advanced arthroscopy devices are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of state-of-the-art instruments by the leading manufacturers to improve visualization with high-definition (HD) cameras, superior suturing techniques, and customized materials is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing health consciousness and awareness among the masses toward the available treatment alternatives, the expanding healthcare infrastructure, and the improving medical practices are expected to bolster the arthroscopy devices market in the coming years.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market
Global Arthroscopy Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of the Key Players in the Market include:
• Arthrex Inc.
• CONMED Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc
• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
• Medtronic Inc.
• Richard Wolf GmbH
• Smith & Nephew plc
• Stryker Corporation,
• Vimex Sp. z o.o.
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Breakup by Device Type:
• Arthroscope
• Arthroscopic Implant
• Fluid Management System
• Radiofrequency System
• Visualization System
• Others
Breakup by Arthroscopy Type:
• Knee Arthroscopy
• Hip Arthroscopy
• Spine Arthroscopy
• Shoulder and Elbow Arthroscopy
• Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy
• Others
Breakup by End-User:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Orthopedic Clinics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports of IMARC Group:
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/23/sun-care-products-market-report-2021-2026-future-scope-share-by-company-growth-top-key-players-and-demand/
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/05/21/deep-learning-market-research-report-2022-2027-industry-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast/
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/03/31/antimicrobial-coatings-market-price-industry-size-2022-top-companies-share-growth-analysis-report-by-2027/
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/09/17/iot-security-market-size-share-key-leaders-industrial-growth-2021-2026/
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/05/10/marketing-automation-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-industry-growth-top-companies-share-statistics-revenue-and-forecast/
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market/requestsample
Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Trends:
The escalating prevalence of bone-related and musculoskeletal disorders is among the primary factors driving the arthroscopy devices market. In addition, the rising geriatric population across the globe that is more susceptible to such ailments and the increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) treatment procedures are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, various innovations in the field of sports medicine and the development of technologically advanced arthroscopy devices are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of state-of-the-art instruments by the leading manufacturers to improve visualization with high-definition (HD) cameras, superior suturing techniques, and customized materials is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing health consciousness and awareness among the masses toward the available treatment alternatives, the expanding healthcare infrastructure, and the improving medical practices are expected to bolster the arthroscopy devices market in the coming years.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market
Global Arthroscopy Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of the Key Players in the Market include:
• Arthrex Inc.
• CONMED Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc
• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
• Medtronic Inc.
• Richard Wolf GmbH
• Smith & Nephew plc
• Stryker Corporation,
• Vimex Sp. z o.o.
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Breakup by Device Type:
• Arthroscope
• Arthroscopic Implant
• Fluid Management System
• Radiofrequency System
• Visualization System
• Others
Breakup by Arthroscopy Type:
• Knee Arthroscopy
• Hip Arthroscopy
• Spine Arthroscopy
• Shoulder and Elbow Arthroscopy
• Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy
• Others
Breakup by End-User:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Orthopedic Clinics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports of IMARC Group:
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/23/sun-care-products-market-report-2021-2026-future-scope-share-by-company-growth-top-key-players-and-demand/
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/05/21/deep-learning-market-research-report-2022-2027-industry-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast/
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/03/31/antimicrobial-coatings-market-price-industry-size-2022-top-companies-share-growth-analysis-report-by-2027/
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/09/17/iot-security-market-size-share-key-leaders-industrial-growth-2021-2026/
• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/05/10/marketing-automation-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-industry-growth-top-companies-share-statistics-revenue-and-forecast/
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here