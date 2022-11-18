Apellis Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Amendment and New PDUFA Date of February 26, 2023 for Pegcetacoplan for Geographic Atrophy (GA)

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS, a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Apellis' unsolicited major amendment to the New Drug Application (NDA) for intravitreal pegcetacoplan for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is February 26, 2023. The FDA also restated that they do not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.



"With the inclusion of the 24-month data, we have the potential to have the best product profile at launch for pegcetacoplan, with minimal impact to launch timing," said Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, Apellis. "We appreciate the opportunity for the FDA to review these data and look forward to working with the agency to bring this first potential therapy to people living with GA as quickly as possible."

Apellis announced earlier this month the company's decision to submit 24-month efficacy data from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies as part of the NDA review. The 24-month data showed increasing and consistent effects with every-other-month and monthly pegcetacoplan treatment and a favorable safety profile in both studies. Apellis remains on track to submit an EU marketing authorization application, which will also include the 24-month results, to the European Medicines Agency by the end of 2022.

About DERBY and OAKS

DERBY (n=621) and OAKS (n=637) are Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled studies comparing the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan with sham injections across a broad and representative population of patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The primary objective of the studies is to evaluate the efficacy of pegcetacoplan in patients with GA assessed by change in the total area of GA lesions from baseline as measured by fundus autofluorescence (p-value less than .05) at 12 months. Patients continued to receive masked treatment for 24 months.

About Geographic Atrophy (GA)

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and a leading cause of blindness that impacts more than five million people worldwide, including one million people in the United States.1,2 This progressive disease can severely impair visual function, independence, and quality of life as it takes on average 2.5 years for GA lesions to encroach the fovea, which is responsible for central vision.3 GA is caused by destruction of retinal cells through irreversible lesion growth that is driven by excessive complement activation.4 C3 is the only target that can precisely control the complement cascade due to its central location. There are currently no approved treatments for GA.

About Pegcetacoplan for Geographic Atrophy (GA)

Pegcetacoplan is an investigational, targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of geographic atrophy.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in complement, we ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years with the approval of the first and only targeted C3 therapy. We are advancing this science to continually develop transformative medicines for people living with rare, retinal, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing of anticipated regulatory submissions and decisions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether the results of the DERBY and OAKS trials are sufficient to support regulatory submissions; whether a submission for approval of intravitreal pegcetacoplan for GA on the basis of the DERBY and OAKS trials will be accepted by foreign regulatory agencies; whether intravitreal pegcetacoplan will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for GA when expected or at all; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Apellis' Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2022 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Lissa Pavluk

media@apellis.com

617.977.6764

Investor Contact:

Meredith Kaya

meredith.kaya@apellis.com

617.599.8178

