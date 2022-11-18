Kain Capital Announces Formation of New Hospice Holding Company and Its First Acquisition

The Acquisition of Hospice Corporation of America by PERA Holdings serves as a foundation for the firm's investment strategy in the Hospice and Palliative Care sectors

Kain Capital LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced both the formation of a new holding company for hospice investments, PERA Holdings, and the platform's first acquisition.

PERA Holdings has been established by Kain Capital to make a series of investments in regional hospice companies where existing managers are seeking advanced technology capability, capital, and operating improvements to enhance and grow their offerings. PERA has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Hospice Care of America ("HCA") located in Kansas City and operating a group of affiliated hospices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado.

"We are excited to bring several of the innovations that Kain Capital has driven in other areas of healthcare to hospice," said Steven Yecies, Managing Partner of Kain Capital.

Kris Stice has been named CEO of PERA Holdings and will lead a team of hospice industry veterans to build a world class shared services organization to benefit the regional operating companies.

"Our team is passionate about our calling and how we can help our partners impact patients and families at a time when they really need assistance in their journeys," said Kris Stice, CEO of PERA Holdings. "The acquisition of HCA is a first step in PERA's strategy to create a best-in-class hospice and palliative care services provider with a national footprint."

PERA Holdings will continue to partner with outstanding regional hospice operators to create the highest level of quality hospice service offerings on a national scale. PERA companies will benefit from the adoption of innovative information technologies to improve the clinical quality and delivery of services, minimize administrative requirements of clinical professionals, and automate much of the billing, compliance and regulatory management functions. PERA will also work with strategic industry players to integrate PERA hospices' services with other partners' offerings.

The founders of HCA, Phil Hill, Janet Rogers and Russ Rogers, will remain in their current roles and remain equity owners in the business. They will work with the PERA management team to accelerate HCA's growth within its geographic footprint. "We needed a partner that understands our needs and can bring best practices, technology innovation and capital to take our company to the next level," said Phil Hill, CEO of HCA.

"We see an opportunity to serve our communities while making a positive impact in an emerging area of healthcare," said Kunal Kain, Founder and Managing Partner of Kain Capital. "We find unique ways to build teams that bring together the right elements of people, experience, capital, passion and innovation to build world class healthcare companies."

About Kain Capital LLC

Kain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and information technology companies. The firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs seeking additional capital, technology capability and resources to enhance and grow their existing services. Kain Capital does not utilize debt in its investments so that capital can be focused on maximizing growth and the quality of services to patients. More information about Kain Capital can be found at www.kaincap.com

About PERA Holdings

PERA Holdings has been established by Kain Capital to make a series of regional acquisitions of leading hospice companies where existing managers are seeking capital, advanced technology capability and additional management resources to enhance and grow their hospice offerings. Kris Stice has been named CEO of the new entity.

About Hospice Care of America (HCA)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Kansas City, HCA offers quality hospice services and has grown to include operations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado. HCA operates Colorado Palliative & Hospice Care, Missouri Palliative & Hospice Care, Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care and Oklahoma Palliative & Hospice Care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005057/en/