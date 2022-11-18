The Top Branding Agencies In November, According To DesignRush

Consistent branding leads to 10-20% revenue increase. DesignRush listed the leading branding agencies that help companies drive sales through brand consistency.

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Lucidpress report showed that brand consistency accounts for an average of 10-20% revenue increase. However, 77% of brands surveyed admit to struggling with off-brand content. This suggests that a branding strategy requires expertise and well-defined guidelines to work.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, determined the best branding agencies that ensure consistent branding for businesses and elevate their ROI.

The top branding agencies in November are:

1. REQ - req.co

Expertise: Branding, Online Reputation Management, Advertising and more

2. Empowered Path Studios - empoweredpathstudios.com

Expertise: Advertising, Brand Design, Brand Strategy and more

3. GKV - gkv.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Brand Development, Public Relations and more

4. Marovino - marovino.co

Expertise: Logo Design, Package Design, Branding and more

5. Masters Creative Branding - masterscreativebranding.com

Expertise: Web Development, Branding, Video Production and more

6. Super Duper Studios - itssuperduper.com

Expertise: Branding, Social Media Marketing, Web Design and more

7. Guzman Labs - guzmanlabs.com

Expertise: Marketing, Web Design, Branding and more

8. Here Design - heredesign.com

Expertise: Product Design, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity and more

9. EWM - ewm.swiss

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Branding, Web Development and more

10. Social Driver - socialdriver.com

Expertise: Brand Development, Digital Advertising, SEO and more

11. Explore Agency - explore.agency

Expertise: Logo Design, Brand Identity, Digital Marketing and more

12. Leo9 Studio - leo9studio.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Branding, Brand Guidelines and more

13. SLIQUE Media - sliquemedia.com

Expertise: Branded Content Production, Influencer Marketing, Restaurant Marketing and more

14. Phase 3 Marketing and Communications - phase3mc.com

Expertise: Public Relations, Branding, Graphic Design and more

15. Blank Box - blankbox.business

Expertise: Logo Design, Branding, Web Design and more

16. Studio Up - studioup.it

Expertise: Brand Design, Web Design, Digital Advertising and more

17. Day Dream Design Firm - daydreamdesignfirm.com

Expertise: Social Media Branding, Brand Development, Web Development and more

18. Virtually Adventurous - virtuallyadventurous.com

Expertise: Web Design, Branding, Brand Coaching and more

19. Puppetbrush - puppetbrush.com

Expertise: Brand Design, Web Design, Graphic Design and more

20. Brandefy - brandefy.com

Expertise: Video Production, Digital Marketing, Branding and more

21. Olam Sites - olamsites.com

Expertise: Logo Design, Web Design, Social Media Advertising and more

22. UPGCC | UPCREATIVES - upgcc.com

Expertise: Branding, Digital Marketing, Digital Communications and more

23. Escandi - escandi.com.br

Expertise: Visual Identity, Naming, Brand Design and more

24. EloQ Comunications - eloqasia.com

Expertise: Branding, Crisis Management, Digital Marketing and more

25. In Motion Marketing - inmotionmktg.com

Expertise: Web Design, Digital Marketing, Branding and more

26. Hi-Lab Solution - hi-labsolution.com

Expertise: Digital Branding, Product Development, Graphic Design and more

27. 90 Day Profit Breakthrough - 90dayprofitbreakthrough.com

Expertise: Business Development, Marketing Strategy, Digital Marketing and more

28. Puneet Sakhuja - puneet.ae

Expertise: Brand Strategy, Brand Guidelines, Package Design and more

29. Bean Labs - beanlabs.com

Expertise: Creative Development, Brand Strategy, Branded Entertainment and more

30. Nice Branding Agency - nice-branding.com

Expertise: Business Branding, Restaurant Branding, Brand Support and more

Brands can explore the top branding agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

