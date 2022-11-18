Astral Brands Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Nail Treatments, Lacquers, Luxury Skincare and Cosmetics.

Save big on a wide range of beauty products from butter LONDON, COSMEDIX, PÜR, and Aloette Cosmetics during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Astral Brands is a trailblazing skincare and beauty conglomerate comprised of industry leading brands. All brands will be offering exclusive deals on must-have clean beauty products that are sure to make the perfect gift for yourself or anyone on your gifting list.

ATLANTA , Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Save big on a wide range of beauty products from butter LONDON, COSMEDIX, PÜR, and Aloette Cosmetics during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Astral Brands is a trailblazing skincare and beauty conglomerate comprised of industry leading brands. All brands will be offering exclusive deals on must-have clean beauty products that are sure to make the perfect gift for yourself or anyone on your gifting list.

Deals from butter LONDON: butter LONDON is one of the first world-renowned, high-fashion non-toxic nail lacquer brands. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you products for eyes, lip, face, and nail using the same ingenious Feel-Good Beauty approach to formulations.

Black Friday Kick Off: November 17th-20th 35% off Fall and Winter Collection

35% off Fall and Winter Collection Early Black Friday: November 21st- November 23rd 30% off sitewide

30% off sitewide Thanksgiving Day: November 24th timed offer 50% off 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM EST , 30% off 8:00 PM- 12:00 AM EST

timed offer 50% off , 30% off Black Friday: November 25th – November 28th 30% off sitewide and free gift with any purchase

– 30% off sitewide and free gift with any purchase Cyber Monday: November 28th 30% off sitewide and free gift with any purchase

-Giving Tuesday: November 29th BOGO Select Products + Free Super Clean No Rinse Cleansing Hand Crème with every purchase.

Deals from COSMEDIX: COSMEDIX is a professional skincare line that is formulated with clean, potent plant-based ingredients, Nobel Prize-winning chemistry and gentle actives to deliver safe, effective results.

Early Black Friday: November 17th- November 20th 30% OFF SMS Exclusive

30% OFF SMS Exclusive Black Friday to Cyber Monday: November 21st-November 28th 25% off sitewide with Code: SALE25

25% off sitewide with Code: SALE25 Giving Tuesday: Gift With Purchase Clear Mask with orders $50+ for 24 hours only, limited quantities available.

Deals from PÜR: PÜR was founded by the company in the early 2000's, where it revolutionized the good-for-skin mineral makeup category with its top-selling 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder.

Black Friday: November 24th- 27th 30% off and free shipping

30% off and free shipping Cyber Monday: November 28th 30% off sitewide and free shipping

30% off sitewide and free shipping Giving Tuesday: November 29th Purchase from the Holiday Collection and receive free shipping

Deals from Aloette: Aloette is North America's premier age-defying beauty brand, providing women of all ages and origins with high-quality skincare and cosmetic products including best-selling Restorative Enzyme Peel for over 40 years.

Early Black Friday: 30% Off Sitewide, November 23rd-November 24th CODE: SAVEARLY

CODE: SAVEARLY Black Friday: November 25th = November 29th 50% off select Doorbusters including best-sellers - Restorative Enzyme Peel, Beauty Parfait, Set + Shield, and more.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Cook, Astral Brands, 6783033088, kcook@astralbrands.com

SOURCE Astral Brands