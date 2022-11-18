Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,706 in the last 365 days.

Astral Brands Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Nail Treatments, Lacquers, Luxury Skincare and Cosmetics.

Save big on a wide range of beauty products from butter LONDON, COSMEDIX, PÜR, and Aloette Cosmetics during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Astral Brands is a trailblazing skincare and beauty conglomerate comprised of industry leading brands. All brands will be offering exclusive deals on must-have clean beauty products that are sure to make the perfect gift for yourself or anyone on your gifting list.

ATLANTA , Nov. 18, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Save big on a wide range of beauty products from butter LONDON, COSMEDIX, PÜR, and Aloette Cosmetics during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Astral Brands is a trailblazing skincare and beauty conglomerate comprised of industry leading brands. All brands will be offering exclusive deals on must-have clean beauty products that are sure to make the perfect gift for yourself or anyone on your gifting list.

Deals from butter LONDON: butter LONDON is one of the first world-renowned, high-fashion non-toxic nail lacquer brands. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you products for eyes, lip, face, and nail using the same ingenious Feel-Good Beauty approach to formulations.

  • Black Friday Kick Off: November 17th-20th 35% off Fall and Winter Collection
  • Early Black Friday: November 21st- November 23rd 30% off sitewide
  • Thanksgiving Day: November 24th timed offer 50% off 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM EST, 30% off 8:00 PM- 12:00 AM EST
  • Black Friday: November 25thNovember 28th 30% off sitewide and free gift with any purchase
  • Cyber Monday: November 28th 30% off sitewide and free gift with any purchase

-Giving Tuesday: November 29th BOGO Select Products + Free Super Clean No Rinse Cleansing Hand Crème with every purchase.

Deals from COSMEDIX: COSMEDIX is a professional skincare line that is formulated with clean, potent plant-based ingredients, Nobel Prize-winning chemistry and gentle actives to deliver safe, effective results.

  • Early Black Friday: November 17th- November 20th 30% OFF SMS Exclusive
  • Black Friday to Cyber Monday: November 21st-November 28th 25% off sitewide with Code: SALE25
  • Giving Tuesday: Gift With Purchase Clear Mask with orders $50+ for 24 hours only, limited quantities available.

Deals from PÜR: PÜR was founded by the company in the early 2000's, where it revolutionized the good-for-skin mineral makeup category with its top-selling 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder.

  • Black Friday: November 24th- 27th 30% off and free shipping
  • Cyber Monday: November 28th 30% off sitewide and free shipping
  • Giving Tuesday: November 29th Purchase from the Holiday Collection and receive free shipping

Deals from Aloette: Aloette is North America's premier age-defying beauty brand, providing women of all ages and origins with high-quality skincare and cosmetic products including best-selling Restorative Enzyme Peel for over 40 years.

  • Early Black Friday: 30% Off Sitewide, November 23rd-November 24th CODE: SAVEARLY
  • Black Friday: November 25th= November 29th 50% off select Doorbusters including best-sellers - Restorative Enzyme Peel, Beauty Parfait, Set + Shield, and more.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Cook, Astral Brands, 6783033088, kcook@astralbrands.com

SOURCE Astral Brands

You just read:

Astral Brands Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Nail Treatments, Lacquers, Luxury Skincare and Cosmetics.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.