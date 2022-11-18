Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report 2022: Large-Scale Commercialisation Bodes Well for Sector Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market was valued at USD 187.56 million in the year 2022. A Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) is an electrochemical energy conversion device which transforms the chemical energy of liquid Methanol into Electrical energy directly without any intermediate processes or moving parts thus making it an efficient source of power.

Large-scale commercialisation, transportation (especially electric vehicles), and portable products with fast charging are facilitating the demand for direct methanol fuel cells in the US and other countries and thereby fuelling the demand for DMFC in the global market.

Because of its benefits of high energy density and rapid recharging, direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) technology has the potential to succeed as a top player in the developing market for portable electronic devices. The DMFC Fuel Cells are a marvel of miniaturization that is lightweight, but high-powered & long-lasting. These fuel cells lead the field in fuel cell systems for off-grid power & mobile applications for Mission Critical Communication / IT/ Optronics/ Sensors/ Auxiliary Power etc.

On the basis of components, Electrode is the fastest growing DMFC component in the market of DMFC. On the basis of application, Portable is one of the very significant applications holding a market share of total DMFC Value in 2022. APAC region occupied the largest due to major expenditures made in fuel cell technology, particularly in Japan and South Korea.

Scope of the Report :

The report analyses the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market by Value (USD millions), Volume (units) and Megawatts.

The report analyses the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market by Components (Electrode, Membrane, Balance of Stack, and Balance of System)

The report analyses the Clean Ammonia Market by Application (Portable, Stationary, Transportation)

The Global Clean Ammonia Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , China , India , Japan , and South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of market share and recent developments. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include SFC Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Oorja Protonics Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Johnson Matthey , Fujikura Ltd., Samsung SDI, IRD Fuel Cells A/S, Antig Technology Co. Ltd.

The report presents the analysis of the Direct Methanol Fuel cell market for the historical period of 2018-2021, estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Key Target Audience :

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Companies

Fuel Cell Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market: Product Overview

4. Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market: An Analysis

5. Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market By Components

6. Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

7. Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market: Regional Analysis

9. Europe Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

10. Asia Pacific Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

11. MEA Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market

12. Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Dynamics,/b>

13. Market Attractiveness

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16. About the Publisher.

