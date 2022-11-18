Submit Release
CABLEVISION HOLDING S.A. | President of the Board of Directors Tenders Resignation

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / On 17 November 2022, Cablevisión Holding S.A. CVHCVH (the "Company") informed the Argentine Securities Commission and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange that it had received a letter from its President, Mr. Sebastian Bardengo, whereby he informed the Company that, for personal reasons, he had decided to tender his resignation effective as from 31 December 2022 at 24hrs. The Board of Directors of the Company will hold a meeting to consider Mr. Bardengo's resignation pursuant to the Argentine General Associations Law.

Enquiries:

Ms. Samantha Olivieri
Head of Investor Relations
www.cvh.com.ar
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

