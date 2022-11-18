Cognito Unveils New Brand to Reflect Enhanced Capabilities and Changing Markets

- Specialisms now include supporting clients with the Climate Transition

- Agency now has seven offices globally across three continents

- Reflects changing needs of the industry, clients and employees

Cognito, the independent global communications agency, has today announced the launch of its new brand identity. Five years on from the last refresh, the new look and positioning reflects the agency's growth and expansion across service lines, sectors and geographies to meet the needs of its global client roster. The agency's client base comprises over 100 firms in finance, technology and professional services from the largest and best-known brands in the industry to dynamic start and scale ups.

The new brand design reflects the agency's unique approach to solving business challenges, commitment to innovation and bringing new thinking and ideas to clients and the industry. It's also an expression of the different perspectives and experiences Cognito holds across its global team; speaking over 20 languages, from over 15 countries from offices in the US, EMEA, and APAC.

Cognito has launched a dedicated Sustainability Practice to help clients with the Climate Transition. Earlier this year, Cognito also opened an office in Sydney to boost its reach across APAC alongside its core regional hubs in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Tom Coombes, Cognito's Founder and CEO, comments: "The new Cognito brand reflects where we are as an agency, the services we offer, the geographies we work in and the strength of expertise we have. We know clients are facing increasingly complicated challenges. We believe that we can now offer unparalleled services across the communication and marketing mix. All our services and advice are designed for clients who work in complex and competitive markets. The new brand is a reflection of our appetite to help our clients thrive in these dynamic sectors and our ambition to be the agency of choice globally."

About Cognito

Cognito is an independent global communications agency driving the conversations that matter for our clients in financial markets, technology and the climate transition. We champion them as they lead the way to sustainable development and a more connected world.

We advise organizations, from established leaders to startup challengers, on how to manage reputation, handle threats, and build value in complex and competitive markets. With creative content and an understanding of channel complexity, we protect and grow our clients' businesses through purpose-driven communications and stakeholder engagement.

Our team of consultants around the world bring together 20 languages from 15 countries, with big agency and in-house expertise working across corporate communications, PR, digital marketing and social. You can find us on the ground in key financial markets - London, Amsterdam, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney - infusing local knowledge and culture in our 7 offices with multi- national resources, the same standards of excellence and a truly global perspective.

www.cognitomedia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005219/en/