Luckin Coffee Releases 2020-2022 Corporate Governance Report
/EIN News/ -- Report Highlights Strengthened Corporate Governance Structure and Practices
Details Luckin Coffee’s New Mission, Vision and Core Values
BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) today released its Corporate Governance Report for the period January 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, highlighting the Company’s focus on corporate innovation and sustainable development, and is aimed at helping Luckin Coffee stakeholders better understand its operations and long-term strategic priorities.
The report discloses information and developments on Luckin Coffee’s strengthened corporate governance concepts, structure and practices. “We hope our experiences and reflections can build a solid foundation for Luckin Coffee to enter the next stage. We have high expectations that Luckin Coffee will create greater value for society,” said Dr. Jinyi Guo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Luckin Coffee.
Below are some of the key highlights of our corporate governance initiatives and practices, as outlined in the report:
- Introduced the Company’s core values of integrity, craftsmanship, innovation, ownership and cooperation
- Reshaped corporate governance structure to enable a multi-faceted supervision system with clear segregation of duties
- Implemented a “Three Lines of Defense” risk management structure which utilizes a cross-organizational, multi-functional audit and control mechanism
- Established Sustainable Development Committee and introduced an environmental, social and governance framework
- Implemented strict quality-control measures, guided by Food Safety and Quality Control Committee which identifies, assesses, mitigates and continuously monitors all product quality-related risks
- Developed a stringent raw material management system to ensure product quality and safety and integrate ethical supply chain practices
- Conducted multiple training programs to support the diversity and the rapid growth of the Company’s personnel; nearly 50% of full-time staff are women
The full report is available on the Company’s website: https://investor.luckincoffee.com/corporate-governance/governance.
About Luckin Coffee Inc.
Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.
