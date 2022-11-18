Handheld Thermal Imager Market to Garner $9.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of thermal imaging for quality control & inspection, extensive use of thermal imager for safety & security, rise in defense expenditure, and surge in the use of thermal camera for diagnostics and maintenance are expected to drive the growth of the global handheld thermal imager market. Closed manufacturing facilities, shortage of materials, prevalence of trade restrictions, and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic hindered the global market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global handheld thermal imager market generated $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Handheld Thermal Imager Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $9.1 billion CAGR 9.9% No. of Pages in Report 335 Segments Covered End-use industry, product type, application, wavelength type, and region Drivers Increase in the adoption of thermal imaging for quality control & inspection Rise in defense expenditure Opportunities Extensive use of thermal imager for safety & security Surge in the use of thermal camera for diagnostics and maintenance Restrains Extortionate capital and maintenance cost Limitation in operating expenditure

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global handheld thermal imager market, owing to the occurrence of lockdown in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of handheld thermal imagers, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, shortage of workforce and raw materials due to ban on import and export of items further aggravated the impact on the market during the pandemic.

These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recover soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global handheld thermal imager market based on end-use industry, product type, application, wavelength type, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on end-use industry, the defense segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as Public Safety, Industrial, and others.

Based on product type, the uncooled thermal imager segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the cooled thermal imager segment.

Based on application, the security and surveillance segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The detection and measurement segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global handheld thermal imager market report include American Technologies Network Corporation, Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems Plc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Fluke Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Seek Thermal Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Thales Group, and Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global handheld thermal imager market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

