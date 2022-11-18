Wabash Appoints Sudhanshu Priyadarshi to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC) and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Sudhanshu Priyadarshi to the company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Priyadarshi is a global finance and operations leader with extensive experience in the tech, logistics, e-commerce, retail, consumer packaged goods, and pharmaceutical industries in the U.S., Asia and Australia. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper.

Prior to joining Keurig Dr Pepper, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Vista Outdoor, Inc., a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. His career and leadership experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Flexport, a digital freight forwarder; Vice President of Finance for Walmart U.S. eCommerce; Vice President, Finance and Strategy at Walmart U.S.; Global Chief Operating Officer of Cipla, a $10 billion market cap publicly traded global generic pharmaceutical company; and CFO of Global R&D and Global Nutrition Platforms at PepsiCo.

“We look forward to Sudhanshu’s contributions, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in global ecommerce and tech,” said Larry J. Magee, Wabash Chairman of the Board. “Sudhanshu further bolsters our already strong Board and will undoubtedly help us drive long-term value for Wabash shareholders as we continue our transformation and strategic growth as a visionary leader in the transportation, distribution and logistics industry.”

Mr. Priyadarshi will serve on the Board’s Audit and Compensation Committees. His appointment brings Wabash’s Board of Directors to nine members. With the exception of Wabash’s President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy, the directors qualify as independent directors under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. and the company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines.

“I’m honored to join the company’s Board and look forward to working with my fellow directors and the Wabash leadership team,” Mr. Priyadarshi commented. “I can already see that Wabash is building on an established legacy of innovation to change the future of how goods are transported and distributed. I’m excited to be part of that journey in my new Board position.”

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You

As the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com



Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Sr. Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@onewabash.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f5d358-b39c-4dac-a0eb-78a9398507cb