SmileDirectClub Announces Launch of Innovative SmileMaker Platform

Smile-Changing AI Technology Offers View of New Smiles Through Mobile Devices

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the launch of its innovative SmileMaker Platform, making it easier than ever for consumers to get a smile they love.



The first-generation SmileMaker Platform is available through the free SmileDirectClub App and leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to show consumers their potential smile transformation within minutes. Consumers can download the SmileDirectClub App, which is compatible with Apple devices and coming soon to Android devices, and capture a 3D scan of their teeth, bite and alignment using their phone’s camera. This technology is an industry first, upgrading current 2D remote scanning options and introducing real-time AI to capture a 3D view of the teeth.

Just minutes after the 3D scan, consumers receive their “Custom Smile Plan” showing their potential new smile, along with an estimated time frame to achieve results, leveraging the Company’s treatment planning data from creating more than 1.8 million smiles. The SmileMaker Platform is part of the Company’s growing AI capabilities within its innovation portfolio, helping SmileDirectClub transform the oral care industry by making teeth straightening more accessible, convenient, and affordable.

“SmileDirectClub’s new SmileMaker Platform is a big step toward fulfilling our vision of creating smiles using leading-edge technology,” said David Katzman, CEO and Chairman, SmileDirectClub. “This is the brand’s first big innovation to come from our AI/Machine Learning Team and we look forward to continuing to improve the customer experience, better assist doctors, and increase access to oral care for more customers while keeping the costs of that care within reach for everyone.”

Following receipt of a Custom Smile Plan, customers will be prompted to provide further high-definition scans through the doctor-prescribed at-home impression kit or at a local SmileShop or Partner Network location. This information is uploaded into SmileDirectClub’s virtual care platform, along with the other information collected from customers, for review by the customer’s state-licensed treating dentist or orthodontist to determine candidacy for clear aligner therapy. Once approved, customers will be provided with a final treatment plan, their “Smile Prescription” to start their official smile journey.

“SmileMaker Platform puts game-changing technology in the palm of consumers' hands, and this is just the beginning of what AI can do for the dental profession,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer. "We revolutionized the industry with our virtual care model and will do so again with AI that improves the customer experience and better assists our affiliated network of dentists and orthodontists so they can focus on what they do best: providing quality care for their patients.”

The new platform is now available in Australia and will expand into the United States later this year or early 2023, followed by other international markets. Consumers in Australia can go to their Apple App Store today and begin their smile journey.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, enabling care to more than 1.8 million customers around the world while saving them more than $5 billion collectively over the cost of traditional braces.*

*Source: Calculated using the SinglePay price for SmileDirectClub aligners as of 4/20/2022 vs. average fees (including diagnostics and in-person exams) for treatment of mild-to-moderate crowding and spacing with braces as reported in a survey of orthodontists.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

