Global Fashion E-commerce Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Fashion E-Commerce Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fashion E-Commerce Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Fashion E-commerce Market Report 2022” forecasts the fashion e-commerce market to reach a value of $929.378 billion in 2025 at a rate of 11.1%. The fashion e-commerce market growth is mainly due to the increasing awareness about e-commerce among the population and the increase in mobile phone usage which is expected to drive the demand for fashion e-commerce. The fashion e-commerce market is expected to grow from $929.378 billion in 2025 to $1,89 trillion in 2030 at a CAGR of 15.3 %.

The fashion e-commerce market was driven by rapid growth in online mode of payments such as net-banking and E-wallets in the historic period.

Fashion E-commerce Market Trends

Fashion e-commerce companies are now focused on building personalized experiences for buyers with artificial intelligence-enabled virtual assistants. AI-enabled virtual assistants are software programs with algorithms designed to stimulate conversations with human users over the Internet. These AI-powered virtual assistants are being used to enable one-on-one conversations with the potential buyer and provide style suggestions by using algorithms to suggest products that the customer might like. Major players in the market have started implementing this trend to impact the customer’s buying behavior and increase sales. For instance, Tommy Hilfiger, a USA-based clothing company, uses AI-enabled chatbots to allow shoppers to browse through the collections and provide assistance in selecting an outfit based on the buyer’s style. Further, H&M, a Sweden based clothing company, teamed up with Goggle to provide AI-based style suggestions for every individual by analyzing their activities and interests over one week.

Fashion E-commerce Market Overview

The fashion e-commerce market report consists of sales of fashion goods and its related services through online channels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that that are primarily involved in retailing fashion goods through e-commerce. Fashion goods include fashion accessories, clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, cosmetics, and other luxury goods.

Fashion E-commerce Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Fashion E-commerce Market Segmentation

• By Product: Apparel/Clothing, Accessories, Footwear, Cosmetics, Other Products

• By End User: Men, Women, Children

• By Model Type: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, Snapdeal, eBay, Myntra, ShoClues, AliExpress, HomeShop18

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Fashion E-commerce Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth fashion e-commerce global market research. The market report analyzes fashion e-commerce global market size, fashion e-commerce market segments, fashion e-commerce market growth drivers, fashion e-commerce market trends, fashion e-commerce market growth across geographies, and fashion e-commerce market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

