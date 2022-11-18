Jenson Button with Coachbuilt Whisky Coachbuilt Whisky Coachbuilt Whisky

Coachbuilt Whisky and OPUS today announce the start of their official partnership, with Coachbuilt being named “Official Whisky Partner”

“We are so very proud to welcome Coachbuilt Whisky to our OPUS family as the exclusive Official Whisky Partner. I had recently been given a bottle of Coachbuilt and what a real treat it is.” — Karl Fowler, CEO of OPUS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coachbuilt Whisky becomes official whisky partner of OPUS

The partnership marks a huge milestone for Coachbuilt Whisky – launched in early 2022 by acclaimed whisky expert, George Koutsakis and Formula 1 World Champion, Jenson Button – as the brand joins an incredible line-up of world-renowned OPUS partners including Manchester United, Ferrari, Formula 1, NFL, Nelson Mandela, The Open Golf and World Boxing Council.

OPUS Editions are sold globally to collectors, fans, museums, libraries and institutions in over 150 countries. The partnership means three bottles of Coachbuilt Whisky will be included within each and every Marquee OPUS Edition sold, and Coachbuilt Whisky will be available at all OPUS customer events.

Coachbuilt Whisky is an expertly crafted blended Scotch whisky, encompassing the finest ingredients from all five whisky making regions in Scotland. Heralded by the trade as “smooth”, having a “rich depth in flavour” and “rivalling some of the ultra-premium blends on the market”.

OPUS is the world’s leading publisher of large format luxury limited editions within sports, music and entertainment, with a passion for celebrating stories of greatness and for telling stories in ways never before told in an official capacity, making Coachbuilt a perfectly aligned partner.

Speaking on the partnership, Karl Fowler, CEO of OPUS says: “We are so very proud to welcome Coachbuilt Whisky to our OPUS family as the exclusive Official Whisky Partner. I had recently been given a bottle of Coachbuilt and what a real treat it is. The luxurious flavours coming from the unique blend really caught my imagination, so much so that I knew it was a special whisky, and a whisky that our OPUS community and owners will certainly appreciate and cherish. Coachbuilt shares our high levels of excellence, and the pursuit of perfect creativity is evident in every bottle they release. No better way to enjoy viewing an OPUS, than to relax and savour the aromas and tastes from five regions of Scotland in every sip of Coachbuilt Whisky.”

Coachbuilt Whisky co-founder and leading whisky expert George Koutsakis comments: “We are excited to partner with OPUS, and see Coachbuilt Whisky enjoyed alongside the amazing products the team creates. This partnership made sense immediately, and we’re excited to see where it will take us in the future.”

Marquee OPUS Editions can be purchased online here, and will now be delivered with three complimentary bottles of Coachbuilt Whisky.

Coachbuilt Whisky is 46% ABV and available to purchase from www.coachbuiltwhisky.com

RRP: £42

Instagram: @coachbuiltwhisky

Tasting notes:

On the nose and palate, Coachbuilt is full-bodied, intricate and well-balanced with notes of summer fruits, and subtle spice, followed by toffee, chocolate and a touch of citrus. The finish is long and soft, with fruit, toffee and a hint of smoke leading the way. A splash of water can be added to open up the whisky and allow it to breathe.

About George Koutsakis:

Scottish born, George Koutsakis inevitably had an affinity and love of whisky and quality drinks. His tastes expanded after moving to Tokyo in 2012 and working for one of Japan’s largest Scotch importers; the craft of Japanese whisky leading him further towards the category and became the foundation for his career in whisky. Today, Koutsakis lives between Taiwan and Hong Kong acting as head of whisky and spirits for the world-renowned auction house, Spink, in Hong Kong. He also consults, holds tastings and writes about whisky and drinks for some of the most respected publications in the world including Forbes, The Financial Times and South China Morning Post.

About Jenson Button:

Jenson Button is a British-born former Formula One World Championship (2009), entrepreneur and Sky Sports presenter. Button announced in September 2016 that he would be giving up his seat at the end of the same year but remained at McLaren as a reserve driver and ambassador of McLaren until 2018. Since infancy, Button has been fascinated with motorcars and it was during his critically-acclaimed career as a motor sport champion that he developed a passion for the craft and engineering of luxury coachbuilding. In December 2016, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in engineering from the University of Bath.