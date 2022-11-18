Global Commercial Vehicle Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Commercial Vehicle Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Commercial Vehicle Market Report 2022” forecasts the commercial vehicle market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach $1.13 trillion in 2025. The global commercial vehicle market is expected to reach $1.65 trillion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The increase in online shopping is expected to drive the light commercial vehicle demand, thereby contributing to commercial vehicle market growth.

Major commercial vehicle manufacturers are investing in driverless car technologies to reduce traffic congestion, prevent accidents and save fuel. Automated trucks and buses will revolutionize the efficiency and mobility of logistics, which will create new opportunities for manufacturers bringing commercial vehicle automation technologies into the market. Driverless commercial vehicles are able to sense its surrounding environment and navigate through an area without the involvement of humans using radar, GPS, computer vision technology. With this technology becoming realistic many companies are expected to be part of production and design of driverless vehicles. For instance, in January 2021, TuSimple, a San Diego–based startup plans to deploy autonomous trucks that drive themselves from pickup to delivery without anybody on board. Partnering with shipping giant UPS and as well as truck manufacturer the company is conducting test operation in Arizona and Texas, including depot-to-depot autonomous runs.

The commercial vehicles market consists of sales of commercial vehicles and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce complete light trucks and utility vehicles such as light-duty vans, minivans, pick-up trucks and sports utility vehicles, and complete heavy-duty trucks, buses, coaches, heavy-duty motor homes and other special purposes heavy duty motor vehicles for highway use.

• By Type: Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses And Coaches

• By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Other Fuel Types

• By Application: Mining & Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation, Other Applications

• By Propulsion Type: IC Engine, Electric Vehicle

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corp, Peugeot, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, SAIC, Motor Co ltd, Volvo AB

The market report analyzes commercial vehicle market size, commercial vehicle market trends, commercial vehicle market segments, commercial vehicle market growth drivers, commercial vehicle market growth across geographies, and commercial vehicle market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

