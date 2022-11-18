Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Cement And Concrete Products Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Cement And Concrete Products Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Cement And Concrete Products Market Report 2022” forecasts the cement and concrete products market share to reach a value of $361.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cement and concrete products market size is expected to grow to $467.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Governments globally are increasingly spending on infrastructure projects, which are expected to stimulate the demand for cement and concrete products during the forecast period.

Cement And Concrete Products Market Trends

Cement manufacturing plants are increasingly using digital technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) to improve plant efficiencies. IoT is a network of physical devices which communicate over the internet. The IoT helps in remote monitoring and predictive maintenance of a cement plant. Remote monitoring is used to oversee operations of big vehicles in the quarries and to report on key metrics such as fuel consumption per tonne and operating hours. The IoT can also be used to predict potential malfunctions and maintenance needs. In cement plants, predictive maintenance can improve up-time on critical cement equipment such as grinding mills and kilns. Other applications of IoT in the cement industry include tracking and measuring the durability of concrete mixture, reporting on compliance to international standards, and connected logistics to improve quarry production. Zoomlin, a ready-mix concrete production equipment manufacturer, is actively testing data-based metrics to improve operations of vehicles used in quarries.

Cement And Concrete Products Market Overview

The cement and concrete products market consists of sales of cement and concrete products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture cement and concrete products such as concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks. The cement and concrete products manufacturing industry includes establishments engaged in manufacturing Portland cement, natural cement, masonry cement, pozzolanic cement, ready-mix concrete, concrete blocks, bricks, and pipes and related products.

• By Type: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Concrete Pipe, Brick, and Block, Other Concrete Products

• By Product: Rapid Hardening Cement, Low Heat Cement, White Cement, Hydrophobic Cement, Other Products (Colored Cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement)

• By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as CRH plc, Votorantim S.A, Cemex SAB de CV, UltraTech Cement Limited, Grasim Industries Limited

Cement And Concrete Products Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides cement and concrete products market forecast, cement and concrete products market research and in-depth cement and concrete products market research.

