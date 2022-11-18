Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Government Initiatives for Bridge Renovations is resulting in a positive Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Market size is estimated to reach US$90.2 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fiber Reinforced Polymer or Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge is a bridge made from composite materials which are a mixture of polymers such as polyester & vinyl ester and fibers namely carbon fiber and glass fiber. The rich properties of Fiber Reinforced Polymers such as good fatigue, low weight, high tensile & bending strength and good compression properties are driving their demand in advanced engineerings such as bridges and architectural structures. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge industry owning to fuelling construction activities of new bridges which is significantly influencing the market growth in the region.

2. Superior properties of fiber-reinforced polymers such as high strength-to-weight ratio and high corrosion resistance against de-icing salt are significantly influencing the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge industry outlook.

3. However, the expensive nature of fiber-reinforced polymers coupled with the lack of their performance history is creating a challenge in the growth of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge industry, thereby affecting the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Market size.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Glass fiber held the largest share in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers in comparison with steel, offer certain benefits such as life-cycle cost benefits and the ability to withstand harsh climatic environment where steel is prone to corrosion.

2. North America held the largest share in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Market in 2021 up to 39%. Demand for fiber-reinforced polymers for bridge construction in the North American region is significantly growing, owing to its flourishing application in deck and girders manufacturing.

3. The vehicular bridge held the largest share in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A vehicular bridge in comparison with a pedestrian bridge accommodates more loading weight, due to which it requires a strong foundation and durable construction.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Bridge Industry are -

1. B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc.

2. Bedford Reinforced Plastics

3. Composite Advantage LLC

4. Creative Pultrusions Inc.

5. CTS Bridges Ltd.



