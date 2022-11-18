Europe Textile Recycling Market To Reach US$ 1,646 Mn By 2027, Buoyed By Growing Environmental Concerns

Europe Textile Recycling Market Overview

Increasing automation in the recycled textile industry represents a major growth-catalyzing factor for market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Europe textile recycling market size reached US$ 1,445 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,646 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during 2022-2027.

Recycled textiles are used fabrics, fibrous water materials, and scraps that can be recovered for reuse using various recycling techniques. Recycling of textiles is performed to treat textile waste and reuse the reclaimed fiber across various industrial bases. The recycling of these items presents several economic and environmental benefits, such as curbing the use of chemical dyes, reducing land and water pollution, and minimizing dependence on virgin fibers. As a result, recycled textiles are extensively used across building, construction, apparel, retail, mining, automotive, and home furnishing industries.

Europe Textile Recycling Market Growth Drivers:

The primary factor driving the textile recycling market in Europe is the growing demand for eco-friendly clothes made using reprocessed plastics, textiles, and other organic raw materials. Additionally, the European Commission is undertaking several initiatives to promote the use of textile recycling and increase sustainability, which, in turn, is providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Moreover, various recycling companies are taking initiatives and are introducing door-to-door pickup programs to promote textile recycling, which is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, surging consciousness among consumers regarding reusing and recycling old clothes due to increasing environmental consciousness and burgeoning investments in research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Europe Textile Recycling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Europe textile recycling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Europe Textile Recycling Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Europe textile recycling market on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use and region.

Based on Product Type:

• Cotton Recycling

• Wool Recycling

• Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

• Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

• Others

Based on Textile Waste:

• Pre-consumer Textile

• Post-consumer Textile

Based on Distribution Channel:

• Online Channel

• Retail & Departmental Stores

Based on End Use:

• Apparel

• Industrial

• Home Furnishings

• Non-woven

• Others

Country Analysis:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

