Global Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Report 2022” forecasts the anesthesia and respiratory devices market growth to reach a value of $57.56 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for anesthetics and respiratory devices due to increase in prevalence of respiratory ailments and increase in surgeries, which drive the demand for these medical devices. The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to grow to $80.97 billion in in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The increasing number of cases of sleep apnea worldwide will drive the demand for respiratory devices.

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Trends

Respiratory devices manufacturers are offering smart inhalers with sensors and inter-connected apps and digital platforms focused on studying usage patterns, and measuring peak respiratory flow rate. Digital connectivity allows patients to connect the inhalers to the mobile phones or personal computers to set timely alarms to plan the daily dosage. This allows companies to improve patients’ asthma therapies by ensuring adherence to the prescription; keeping their condition under control. The use of such smart inhalers reduces emergency hospitalizations due to asthma attacks, and makes treatments well-planned and organized. Adherium, a smart inhaler manufacturing company, has received 510(k) clearance for over-the-counter sales of its inhaler monitoring device for AstraZeneca’s Symbicort aerosol inhaler. Other smart inhalers in the respiratory devices market include Propeller Health, ProAir Digital Inhaler, and Gecko’s Inhaler.

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Overview

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market consists of sales of anesthesia and respiratory devices and related services by entities that manufacture such devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic), Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia Disposables, Respiratory Disposables

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Resmed, Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Company, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides anesthesia and respiratory devices market forecast and in-depth anesthesia and respiratory devices market research. The market report analyzes anesthesia and respiratory devices market size, anesthesia and respiratory devices market trends, anesthesia and respiratory devices market segments, anesthesia and respiratory devices market growth drivers, anesthesia and respiratory devices market growth across geographies, and anesthesia and respiratory devices market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

