Paul C. Ray, Chtd, Offers Real Estate Law Advisory Service
Attorney Paul C. Ray deals with residential and commercial real estate law helping clients when they lease, purchase, or sell real estate propertyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul C. Ray, Chtd, a reputable real estate attorney in Las Vegas has recently offered real estate law advisory service to clients who need expert legal advice and a dedicated advocate for the leasing, purchasing, or selling of real estate property. Well versed in the appeals process in Nevada, Mr. Ray has been practicing law for over 30 years protecting Nevada businesses in a variety of contract, corporate and real estate development settings.
Ventures in real estate in Nevada often include legal issues. Without advice or guidance from an experienced legal expert, buying or selling commercial establishments, leasing retail spaces, construction work, and other property related activities can lead to violation of state and federal real estate laws. The real estate law firm is at the forefront of assisting local businesses, developers, and property management firms with undertakings that implicate real estate law, from transactions to litigation.
Zoning laws and real estate development laws are the most prominent regulations that businesses undertaking real estate ventures have to deal with. Mr. Ray specializes in handling issues related to both zoning and real estate development laws. He has performed functions such as evaluating property sites,, securing financing, obtaining permits, and leasing or selling developed land for clients countless times.
A commercial lease officially grants a tenant’s right to a commercial property and contains the terms and conditions. Flawed commercial leases can jeopardize a landlord’s management and ownership to their property. Mr. Paul has worked with numerous landlords drafting and reviewing commercial leases with no loopholes.
For business in Nevada pursuing real estate ventures, Mr. Ray is one of the most qualified and reliable legal experts who can help them cover all bases regarding real estate law and their various implications.
Speaking about his expansive legal practice in the state, Mr. Ray said, “I have been practicing civil litigation with an emphasis on real estate and business, and I have protected business owners in Las Vegas since 1991. Owning a small firm gives me the flexibility to meet the needs of each of my clients, which is what my practice is all about. My practice focuses on helping clients meet their goals through civil litigation, appeals and negotiation of complex legal and business issues”
About Paul C. Ray, Chtd: Paul C. Ray, Chtd is a real estate attorney in Las Vegas who practices civil litigation with an emphasis on real estate and business.
