Global Telehealth Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Telehealth Market 2021 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Telehealth Market Report 2022” forecasts the telehealth market size to reach a value of $319.192 billion in 2025 at a growth rate of 30.9%. The telehealth market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 and reach $521.774 billion in 2030.

Increasing demand for telehealth services in diagnostics for COVID-19 and other illnesses during the lockdown period is expected to be a major driver of the market going forward.

Telehealth Market Trends

Implementing and integrating the Internet of Medical Things for telehealth can play a major role in health monitoring of patients. As technology becomes an essential component for quality healthcare services, healthcare service providers are focusing on adopting wireless connectivity and using the right tools for managing their services. The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is an amalgamation of medical devices and applications that can connect to health care information technology systems using networking technologies. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, hospitals and doctors’ offices are becoming hotspots for the virus to spread, whereas using the IoMT to monitor and provide treatment to patients from the comfort of their houses or offices is a much safer and more convenient approach, especially with the geriatric population being more prone to diseases.

Telehealth Market Overview

The telehealth market consists of sales of telehealth services, software and hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing clinical and non-clinical healthcare services and solutions digitally, for the smooth functioning of healthcare services.

Telehealth Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Component: Software, Services, Hardware



· By Mode Of Delivery: Cloud-based, On-Premise



· By Application: Teleradiology, Tele-Consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-Stroke, Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Dermatology, Other Applications



· By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers, Others



· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Teladoc Health Inc, American Well, MDLive, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc, Medtronic, Dictum Health

Telehealth Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth telehealth market research. The market report analyzes telehealth global market size, telehealth global market segments, telehealth market growth drivers, telehealth global market growth across geographies, and telehealth market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

